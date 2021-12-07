Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,007,000 after purchasing an additional 472,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,162,000 after purchasing an additional 405,473 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 554,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,723,000 after purchasing an additional 185,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

NYSE:PB opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $83.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

