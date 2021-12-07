Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,517,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PBH opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

