Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Ladder Capital worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,521 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $133,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

LADR stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.43%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

