Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

MCY opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

