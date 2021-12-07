Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,075 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

