Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 billion-$80 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSANY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NSANY opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

