Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading 13.7% Higher

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price traded up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72. 9,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 266,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKTX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 4,082.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 8.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nkarta by 7.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Nkarta by 104,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nkarta in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

