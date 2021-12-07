nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.38% of nLIGHT worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 363,960 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 13.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 48.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after purchasing an additional 192,351 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 2.35.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,728 shares of company stock worth $4,072,137. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

