Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB) were down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 193,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 252,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 16.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

