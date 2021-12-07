Noir 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $503.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Noir has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $278,142.64 and $503.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00176983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.25 or 0.00551782 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015264 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00061367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,427,965 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

