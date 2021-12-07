Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Nomad Foods worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $79,143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $51,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 17.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after buying an additional 862,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,126,000 after buying an additional 731,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 731,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 557,830 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. 3,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,473. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

