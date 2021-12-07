Nord Finance Trading 31.9% Higher This Week (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $4.56 or 0.00008905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $14.54 million and $2.23 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,296.63 or 0.08394175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00058758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,280.45 or 1.00184715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00077265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,189,895 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

