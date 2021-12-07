Nord/LB Reiterates “€83.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €83.00 ($93.26) price target from analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

RHM has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($150.56) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €112.91 ($126.86).

Shares of RHM stock traded up €1.30 ($1.46) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €81.30 ($91.35). 111,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €74.00 ($83.15) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($105.39). The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

