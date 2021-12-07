Norman R. Hames Sells 10,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $274,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.35. 141,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in RadNet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in RadNet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in RadNet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDNT. Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

