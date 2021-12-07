Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $394.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC opened at $363.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.24. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $733,486,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.