Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CFO Sells $163,468.80 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NWBI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. 16,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 921,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after purchasing an additional 471,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 332,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 253,685 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 328,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 188,820 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

