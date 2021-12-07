Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,159 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.55. 29,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,577. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

