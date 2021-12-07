Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $17,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

