NuCypher Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92.81 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $549.14 million and $92.81 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001564 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00043254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00222855 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,355,564,909 coins and its circulating supply is 695,250,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

