Nuggets (NUG) Price Up 420% Over Last Week

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 269.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $50.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 420% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00060039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.16 or 0.08423066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,103.55 or 1.00803937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00077318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

