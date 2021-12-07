Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.48). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of NTNX opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

