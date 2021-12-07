NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $300.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.27 and its 200-day moving average is $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $750.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

