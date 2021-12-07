NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 266.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $15.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.43. 485,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,921,633. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.30. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $788.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

