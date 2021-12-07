NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 281.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,073 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,519 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $155,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,669,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $14.28 on Tuesday, hitting $314.65. The stock had a trading volume of 414,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,921,633. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $786.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

