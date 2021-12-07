NVR (NYSE:NVR) Hits New 52-Week High at $5,666.03

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5,666.03 and last traded at $5,626.14, with a volume of 16043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,480.86.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,399.00.

The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,048.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,011.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $65.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

