O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

O2Micro International stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

