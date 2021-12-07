Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s stock price rose 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 9.00 and last traded at 8.97. Approximately 111,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,507,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.03.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.31.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of 17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

