Ocean Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $552.28 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001786 BTC on exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $552.28 million and $69.22 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00040782 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00210699 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

