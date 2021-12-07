Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $552.28 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001786 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $552.28 million and approximately $69.22 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00040782 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00210699 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

