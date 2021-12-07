OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.40) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. OCI has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

