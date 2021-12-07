ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Market Cap Reaches $3.81 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $23,691.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00058909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.24 or 0.08473715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00083246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,102.03 or 1.00814847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002708 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

