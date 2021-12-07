Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 94,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of OPI opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

