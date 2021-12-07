Offshift Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $632,731.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, Offshift has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $17.43 million and $632,731.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00007684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,615.48 or 0.99501735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00047993 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00033162 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.59 or 0.00815024 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,460,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

