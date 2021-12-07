OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Trading Down 1.5%

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s share price was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $36.10. Approximately 7,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,370,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OGE Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 76,468 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

