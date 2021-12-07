OKB (OKB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Billion

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.32 or 0.00053845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $834.65 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00042232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.18 or 0.00209259 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

