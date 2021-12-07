OKCash Reaches Market Cap of $2.10 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. OKCash has a market cap of $2.10 million and $884,899.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,282.16 or 0.99504847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00047591 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00032662 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.31 or 0.00920817 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001995 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,833,825 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

