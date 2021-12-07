Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $18.49

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.49, but opened at $19.80. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 137 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

