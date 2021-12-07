Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Shares Down 1.7%

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$46.52 and last traded at C$46.52. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.34.

The firm has a market cap of C$111.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

