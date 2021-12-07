Omni Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.11 or 0.00006137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $718.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00319123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,296 coins and its circulating supply is 562,980 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars.

