ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.38

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.38 and last traded at $66.02, with a volume of 262127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.