ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.46 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

ON24 stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. ON24 has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $756.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.39.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Sharat Sharan purchased 14,700 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $249,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,414,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 390,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,012.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 366,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 1,526.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

