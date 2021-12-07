OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSPN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,597. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 377.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in OneSpan by 9.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after buying an additional 152,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $657.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 0.54.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

