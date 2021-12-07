Open Platform Market Cap Reaches $1.80 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $31,168.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00043269 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00225671 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.