OpenDAO Price Reaches $1.94 on Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00043376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00209964 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.