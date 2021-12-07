Opium (OPIUM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $128,576.00

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Opium has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $128,576.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00003405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

