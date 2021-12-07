OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of OptimizeRx worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OPRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $204,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPRX opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 417.36 and a beta of 0.58. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $218,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $979,569.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,634 shares of company stock valued at $11,766,791 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

