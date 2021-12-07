Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Up to $15.58

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $16.56. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 3,443 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORMP. Aegis boosted their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

The stock has a market cap of $626.13 million, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,709,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

