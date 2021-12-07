OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.20). OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

OSUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSUR stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $644.02 million, a P/E ratio of -59.60 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

