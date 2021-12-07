Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $800,264.90 and approximately $2,570.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,252.79 or 0.99526600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00047299 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.00281157 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.84 or 0.00437377 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00188638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

