Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $23,707,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 50.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after acquiring an additional 399,969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $15,081,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after acquiring an additional 256,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.99%.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $901,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,227 shares of company stock worth $6,830,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

